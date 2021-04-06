China's ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to Turkey's Foreign Ministry over posts targeting opposition politicians, Good Party (IP) Chair Meral Akşener and Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş.

Earlier in the day, the Chinese Embassy's Twitter account mentioned Akşener and Yavaş, and said the Uyghur region is an inseparable part of Chinese territory.

"It is a fact that is accepted by the world and cannot be debated," it added.

The social media post came after both politicians' recent messages criticizing China's reported human rights abuses against Uyghur Turks in the country.

It was reported that Turkey will convey its discomfort and reaction over the messages to China's ambassador, Liu Shaobin.