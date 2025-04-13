Türkiye and Armenia pursue a slow but steady process for normalizing ties, especially after Azerbaijan's victory over the latter in which it took back occupied lands.

Azerbaijan's steadfast ally, Türkiye shunned restoring ties with Yerevan while Armenia long adhered to rhetoric of recognition of Armenian "genocide" for normalization of relations. Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, however, said Saturday that Türkiye and Armenia share a common understanding that the ultimate goal of talks is the full normalization of relations, including the establishment of diplomatic ties and the opening of borders.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Mirzoyan said he met Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to focus on ties and regional developments. "We both have the understanding that the final goal, the aim is to fully normalize relations, including the establishment of diplomatic relations and including opening the whole border,” he said.

The meeting also addressed potential opportunities to normalize ties. "Our dialogue is not only about merely establishment of diplomatic relations and formally opening the border. It's about the huge trade that can take place between two countries. We (also) have discussed some joint energy projects and transit opportunities.

"Moreover, we have touched upon the topic of cooperation on international fora as well. Because the reality shows that sometimes when it comes to, for instance, Middle Eastern issues, our views, our perceptions are closer than one could assume,” he added.

Meanwhile, he noted that several tangible steps have already taken place between Ankara and Yerevan in areas such as "using airspace,” while discussions have been held by specialists from both countries regarding the Margara-Alican border crossing and the Gyumri-Kars railway.

He acknowledged, however, that progress had stalled on some fronts. "Like we had an agreement to open the border for third-country nationals and also citizens of Armenia and Türkiye who have diplomatic passports. This agreement is not still, unfortunately, being implemented.”

Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

On peace talks with Azerbaijan, Mirzoyan said a "historic and unprecedented” agreement is ready to be signed. Commenting on Azerbaijan's condition to dissolve the OSCE Minsk Group as part of a peace agreement, Mirzoyan stated, "If there is no conflict, then there is no need for this Minsk Group as well."

The minister noted Yerevan wants to sign the peace agreement with Azerbaijan and the document to dissolve the Minsk Group on the same day. Addressing Azerbaijan’s demand for a constitutional amendment in Armenia as a condition for guarantees of territorial integrity, Mirzoyan argued that sufficient assurances are already in place. He added that recognition of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity would be included in the prospective peace agreement. Mirzoyan stated that following the signing of the agreement, Armenia would no longer require the presence of an EU monitoring mission.

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told Anadolu Agency (AA) on Saturday that the signing of a peace agreement with Armenia is impossible unless Yerevan amends its Constitution.

He also underlined Baku’s support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

Bayramov, speaking on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, stated that Armenia must remove territorial claims against Azerbaijan from its Constitution and accept the dissolution of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"There are critical factors that must be resolved. The most important one is Armenia’s constitutional claims against Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity. As long as this continues, a peace deal is not possible. Changing the Armenian Constitution is a non-negotiable requirement,” Bayramov said.

He added that the Minsk Group, co-chaired by the U.S., France and Russia has failed to achieve any results for three decades.

"The Karabakh issue is resolved. Karabakh is part of Azerbaijan. Armenia acknowledges this. So why insist on keeping the Minsk Group alive? We demand its formal dissolution,” he said.

Bayramov criticized Western countries, particularly France, for their perceived double standards. "For 30 years, they said nothing to the occupier. When Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity, they tried to punish us. But their plans collapsed thanks to our independent foreign policy and the strong support of Türkiye and our friendly states,” he said.

Bayramov and Mirzoyan earlier met on the sidelines of the Antalya event.

"The parties discussed the current state of affairs in the normalization process following the finalization of the text of the Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"The ministers expressed readiness to continue the dialogue,” the statement added.

Last month, the two countries reached an agreement on the text of a peace treaty. "In the next stage, this agreement will now be implemented. Once it is signed, the process will take its final form. We made a non-functioning process work. Necessary amendments will also be made to the Constitution of Armenia. In this way, land claims will be regulated," he said.

Bayramov also praised Türkiye's role in the region and emphasized the restoration of transportation links as a primary goal.

Echoing Bayramov, Mirzoyan affirmed that the peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan would bring prosperity to the region, promising to remove existing obstacles.