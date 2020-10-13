Armenians attacked a group of Azerbaijanis and Turks in Montreal, Canada, who were forming a convoy over the weekend in support of Baku's fight to liberate Nagorno-Karabakh from Yerevan's occupation.

On Monday, footage of the assault went viral. It reportedly shows an Armenian group using stones against the convoy, which was full of Azerbaijani and Turkish flags.

While many vehicles were heavily damaged during the incident, the attackers managed to flee the sight.

"Rather than harm our lives, I'd rather them harm our commodities," said a Turkish citizen who recorded the damaged vehicles and shared the footage.

A couple of similar incidents took place in Toronto. Armenians were having their own convoy demonstration and battered a Turk who was standing on a sidewalk protesting the demonstration.

That attack was recorded by witnesses and shared on social media.

In the other violent act, a vehicle with an Azerbaijani flag inside was ruined by a group of attackers. They also shattered the car's windows and smashed the hood.

Turkey's envoy to Canada condemned the incidents and said that they brought the issue to Canada's courts to seek justice.

"Turks and Azerbaijanis in Canada have been staging peaceful protests against actions of Armenians in Canada who are expressing false accusations toward our country and Azerbaijan," Kerim Uras said to Anadolu Agency (AA).

"In order for a legal process to be launched on the attackers, an application has been made to the Canadian authorities," Uras continued.

Previously on Monday, in an opinion penned for the Toronto Star, Uras highlighted that Turkey is being “unfairly penalized” for its drone technology, as he rejected claims that the country is directly involved in the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan in the occupied region.

Canada recently suspended military export permits to Turkey over the ongoing discord, a decision slammed by Ankara as a “double standard” given that Ottawa continues to ship arms to countries militarily involved in the Yemen conflict, even though it has come under criticism by the United Nations for doing so.

Uras said Canadians have been “bombarded with a disinformation campaign” about the Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territory, adding that Yerevan’s efforts to pull Ankara into the conflict are “futile."

“On the contrary, the Armenian leadership becomes more hysterical and aggressive by the day, bombing (Azerbaijani) civilians in order to spread the conflict, divert attention away from its illegal occupation and to try and portray Armenia as the 'victim,' rather than the culprit,” Uras said.

The Turkish envoy further noted that Armenia’s illegal occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh is the source of the conflict in the region, a fact intentionally concealed by the propaganda of the Yerevan lobby.

Relations between Yerevan and Baku have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, an internationally recognized territory of Azerbaijan. New clashes erupted on Sept. 27, but international calls for a halt to fighting have gone unanswered until now. Armenia has continued its attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces, who are the rightful owners of the occupied region.

Armenia has been occupying some 21% of Azerbaijani territory for the past three decades in violation of U.N. Security Council (UNSC) resolutions, which urge Yerevan to unconditionally withdraw its occupying forces.

