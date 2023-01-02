Greece is presenting problems between Ankara and Athens as issues related to NATO, the United States or the European Union, Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday, urging all parties to comprehend the “tricks” of Athens.

"Everyone is now aware of their (Greece's) tricks. Therefore, we consider and expect everyone to be more cautious in this regard," Akar said during a visit to Türkiye's aircraft carrier TCG Anadolu in Istanbul together with high-ranking military officials.

Emphasizing Türkiye's desire for dialogue, peace and good-neighborly relations in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean seas, Akar said: “Greece tries to prevent and sabotage consultation as well as confidence-building measures meetings with Türkiye."

Some Greek politicians and defense officials aim to "cover up" local issues by constantly and consciously increasing tensions with Türkiye, Akar noted, saying Türkiye is being "cautious" as much as possible.

All of Türkiye's claims are based on legal facts and concrete data, Akar said, adding: "Despite this, there are many Greece-related reasons for not getting any results. There are many scandals in Greece right now. There is the wiretapping scandal, migration scandal and corruption."

He said the Greek public "noticed" its government's failures in the Eastern Mediterranean, so Athens "hopes to cover all of it by increasing tensions" with Ankara.

"We want them (the Greek government) to see that they can't survive by creating tension and that diversion is not profitable," he added.

The Turkish defense chief refuted claims that Türkiye is a threat and stressed: "Türkiye is not a threat to anyone, rather, is a reliable, strong and effective ally."

Akar also touched upon the Cyprus question, saying that Türkiye will continue to advocate the rights of Turkish Cypriots.

"In line with the guarantee and alliance agreements, we stand by our Cypriot brothers today as we did in the past. We are talking about two sovereigns, equal and independent states in Cyprus. The issue is not the establishment of this state anymore, but the recognition of this established state," Akar added, underlining that the Cyprus issue is a national issue for Türkiye.

Türkiye will continue to protect its rights despite ongoing Greek provocations, Akar said similarly on the issue Sunday, criticizing attempts by Athens to extend its territorial waters and the arming of islands in the Aegean.

"Although we extend a hand of peace, Greece insists on continuing its provocative actions and rhetoric that constantly increase tensions," Akar said during his visit to military posts in the southern Kilis province near the border with Syria, according to a ministry statement issued on Sunday.

Noting that Greece made false accusations against Türkiye, such as "expansionism, revisionist policies" to cover up its own mistakes, Akar said: "Türkiye's policy is apparent. We call it international law, self-defense and the rights of our own (Turkish) Cypriot brothers. Yet, they still refuse to see it."

Athens wants 40,000 square kilometers (15,444 square miles) of the maritime jurisdiction with the zone that it attributes to the 10-square-kilometer island of Meis, which is around 600 kilometers (373 miles) from its mainland and just 2 kilometers from the Turkish coast, he said, adding that Ankara would never allow this to happen.

Akar’s words came after reports indicated that Greece was planning an extension of 12 nautical miles to the south and west of the island of Crete.

Also, Athens continues to arm eastern Aegean islands in violation of international agreements and treaties, Akar added.

"We continue our activities in a state of vigilance with great seriousness and sensitivity against all these," he said, adding Ankara will not allow any fait accompli on issues related to the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean seas.

Türkiye and Greece have long-standing sea and air boundary disputes that intensified with moves to explore potential undersea natural gas reserves.

Türkiye and Greece are at odds over several issues, including competing claims over jurisdiction in the Eastern Mediterranean, overlapping claims over their continental shelves, maritime boundaries, airspace, energy, the ethnically split island of Cyprus, the status of the islands in the Aegean Sea and migrants.

Relations deteriorated after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis "no longer exists" for him, when the Greek premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis lobbied to block sales of F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye during a visit to the U.S., despite previously agreeing with Erdoğan "to not include third countries in our dispute." In May, Erdoğan cut ties with Mitsotakis and declared all other communication channels between the countries closed.

The most recent incidents to have spurred tensions include two Greek coast guard boats opening fire on a cargo ship in international waters, continued pushbacks by Greek elements recorded by Turkish UAVs, and previous harassment of Turkish fighter jets on a NATO mission by Greece’s Russian-made S-300s.

Ankara accuses Athens of illegally militarizing Greek islands in the Eastern Aegean and questions Greece’s sovereignty over them. There is also a dispute over the exploitation of mineral resources in the Aegean.