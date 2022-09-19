Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry submitted a letter of protest to the French ambassador in Baku over recent attacks made by radical Armenian groups on its embassy in Paris.

French Ambassador to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross was summoned to the ministry following the attacks on Sunday.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov informed the ambassador about "a demonstration of brutal violations of French law and international legal norms by a group of radical extremist groups of the Armenian diaspora," the ministry said.

"The embassy building was damaged during the attack, and diplomatic representation and the lives of colleagues were threatened," the statement added.

The ministry demanded that "the act of vandalism, which endangered the diplomatic mission and its staff, should be thoroughly investigated by the French law enforcement agencies, an appropriate legal assessment should be issued, the guilty persons should be brought to justice, and compensation should be provided for the damage caused."

The French ambassador, according to the statement, said that the incident was "regrettable," adding that based on the request of the Azerbaijani side, "relevant steps will be taken to provide a legal assessment of the incident."

On Sunday, Azerbaijani Ambassador in Paris Rahman Mustafayev shared a video on Twitter showing a number of Armenian supporters with Armenian flags on their shoulders storming the embassy, kicking and punching the building entrance, and using a barricade to break the door.

As many as 282 Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded in armed clashes with Armenian forces between Monday and Wednesday, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Of the wounded soldiers, 43 returned to their units after being provided with first aid, while the condition of 115 has been assessed as satisfactory, 103 moderate and 21 are serious, the ministry added.

Two Azerbaijani civilians were also injured as a result of Armenian provocations, it added.

Baku has accused Yerevan of "large-scale provocations," saying saboteurs planted mines and Armenian forces carried out "intensive" firing on Azerbaijani positions.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military illegally occupied Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.

New clashes broke out in the fall of 2020, and Azerbaijan liberated several cities and over 300 settlements and villages that were under Armenian occupation. The fighting ended with a deal brokered by Russia.