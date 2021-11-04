Azerbaijan offered resolve border disputes and reach a permanent peace deal with Armenia but hasn't received any reply so far, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Thursday.

Speaking at the opening of 8th Global Baku Forum, Aliyev said that Azerbaijan and Armenia are in the post-conflict era now, and Baku is ready to make a peace deal with Yerevan.

“We are rebuilding the liberated lands. More than 1 million of our compatriots will return to our lands. Now we are in the post-conflict period. We have proposed a peace and demarcation agreements to Armenia. But we have not received a response yet. Azerbaijan demonstrates the constructive approach at maximum level. Everything is depending on Armenia's stance. We are ready to work on the peace agreement, to turn a new page,” he said.

The Azerbaijani President also criticized the unproductive approach of the international community before last year’s conflict.

The 8th Global Baku Forum brings together high-level representatives, including former heads of state and government, officials of international and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) from more than 40 countries to discuss issues of global importance.

Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

When new clashes erupted on Sept. 27, 2020, the Armenian army launched attacks on civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian cease-fire agreements.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from the nearly three-decade Armenian occupation.

On Nov. 10 last year, the two countries signed a Russian-brokered agreement to end the fighting and work toward a comprehensive resolution.

On Jan. 11, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a pact to develop economic ties and infrastructure to benefit the entire region. It included the establishment of a trilateral working group on Karabakh.

The cease-fire is seen as a victory for Azerbaijan and a defeat for Armenia, whose armed forces withdrew in line with the agreement.

Prior to this victory, about 20% of Azerbaijan's territory had been under illegal occupation for nearly 30 years.