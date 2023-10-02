Azerbaijan revealed the details for the reintegration of Karabakh's Armenian population on Monday.

According to a document published by Azerbaijani state news agency AzerTag, Azerbaijan ensures equality of rights and freedoms for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or language.

The administration of territories inhabited by Armenians will be conducted through special representative offices appointed by the president of Azerbaijan, with the participation of local residents. Local administrations, called municipalities, will be formed through elections.

Azerbaijan's law enforcement agencies will maintain public order and the safety of residents in the territory, and local residents will have the opportunity to work within these agencies.

The Armenian population of Karabakh will be guaranteed the right to preserve and develop their culture, freedom of religion, and the use of the Armenian language, it said, adding that residents will also benefit from the national system of remuneration and social privileges applied throughout the country.

Azerbaijan's national currency will be in full circulation in Karabakh, and the government will provide tax and customs preferences to support the special economic regime introduced to stimulate economic development in the Karabakh and East Zangezur economic regions.

Last week, Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev vowed to protect the rights of Armenians in Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani army initiated an anti-terrorism operation in Karabakh on Sept. 19 to establish constitutional order in the region.

Illegal Armenian armed forces in Karabakh surrendered after the 24-hour operation.

Azerbaijan, having established full sovereignty in the region, has called on the Armenian population to become part of Azerbaijani society.