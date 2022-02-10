Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuoğlu said Azerbaijan does not oppose Turkey's dialogue efforts with Armenia and that the country actually supports it.

"Azerbaijan is not disturbed about normalization efforts between Turkey and Armenia. On the contrary, they support it and Ankara conducts normalization efforts in coordination with Baku," Çavuşoğlu told a live broadcast on TRT Haber Thursday.

The foreign minister continued by saying that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has realized that isolation and occupation has not benefited the country. He also noted that he told his American counterpart Anthony Blinken that the U.S. should support dialogue efforts, as the Armenian diaspora abroad puts pressure on Armenia to avoid it.