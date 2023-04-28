Azerbaijani environmental activists announced Friday that they have ended their protest in the Lachin corridor after over four months.

In a statement, the activists said they decided to end the protest because their goals were partially achieved after the Azerbaijani authorities established a border checkpoint on the road.

"The establishment of a border control mechanism is aimed at preventing any provocations by ensuring transparency of traffic on the road, the rule of law and road safety. This decisive step aimed at preventing lawlessness in the territories of Azerbaijan also means that the participants of the action partially achieved their goals," the statement said.

The statement added that environmental activists maintain their demands for an end to the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits in the territories of Azerbaijan and permission for environmental monitoring.

"If these demands are not met, we reserve the right to resume the action," it read.

The activists thanked the Azerbaijani government, and the international media for their support during the 138-day protest.

The establishment of the checkpoint on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the South Caucasus region recently became an important event.

The new checkpoint became operational on the Lachin-Khankendi road, a road Armenia has used to access the Karabakh region. The decision to install the checkpoint has been in the works for a long time and represents Azerbaijan's response to numerous provocations by the Armenian side.

Contrary to the provisions of the Nov. 10, 2020, Russian-brokered cease-fire in the Karabakh conflict, Armenia and illegal Armenian armed groups operating in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan used the Lachin road for military purposes, including for the transportation of mines. Natural resources looted from Azerbaijan were also transported via the same route.