Azerbaijani leader and Turkish Cypriot top diplomat thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for expressing Türkiye’s support for their countries in his U.N. General Assembly address Tuesday.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev thanked Erdoğan for supporting Baku’s recently launched anti-terror operation against Armenian separatists in the Karabakh region.

“As always, brotherly Türkiye stands beside Azerbaijan and supports us in our rightful cause,” Aliyev said.

He continued by praising the strong relations between the two countries, saying that they stand in solidarity during good and challenging times and defend each other on international platforms.

On Tuesday, Erdoğan said Türkiye supports Baku’s operation to preserve its territorial integrity.

Meanwhile, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu also thanked Erdoğan for urging the world to recognize his country’s sovereignty and establish diplomatic and economic relations.

Ertuğruloğlu noted that the Turkish Cypriot people are happy to hear that Erdoğan reiterated his calls for a two-state solution to the Cyprus issue and that he urged the U.N. peace force on the island to act impartially.