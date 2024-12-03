Amid ongoing tensions in northern Syria, the chairperson of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), a close ally of the Turkish government, Devlet Bahçeli, has called for revitalizing diplomatic relations between Ankara and Damascus.

Speaking in the capital, Ankara, on Tuesday, Bahçeli said, “We must revive the diplomatic and dialogue processes between Türkiye and Syria without any disruptive influence from third parties. There is no other alternative.”

The MHP leader's statement came not only amid the escalating crisis in the region but also during the normalization process that the Turkish and Syrian governments have attempted to initiate after a long hiatus in bilateral relations.

Bahçeli urged Syrian President Bashar Assad to engage with Türkiye’s efforts for normalization, stating that Assad should listen carefully to Ankara’s initiatives and demonstrate a willingness for dialogue without preconditions.

Criticizing the Syrian leader for failing to respond to the Turkish call, the MHP leader remarked, "It is not too late. If Assad establishes contact with Türkiye, it will benefit him and his country.”

The MHP chairperson also criticized Assad’s reluctance to abandon “the Baath Party's traditional policies,” stating that “the Syrian regime must move beyond its old prejudices to respond to the challenges in the region.”

"Assad must realize that withdrawing into a shell and hoping to survive is a fallacy," Bahçeli warned.

The Baath Party is a political organization founded on Arab nationalism and socialism. It has ruled Syria since 1963, first under Hafez Assad and then his son, Bashar Assad. The Assad family, through the Baath Party, has maintained tight control over Syria, with Bashar continuing his father's rule.

Aleppo, terror battle

The MHP leader also made remarks on the ongoing violence in Aleppo, noting the devastating attacks by Russian and Iranian-backed regime forces in 2016. "We have not forgotten the massacres, the sectarian violence, and the suffering of innocent civilians in Aleppo," Bahçeli said, referring to the ongoing conflict. He questioned the timing of the recent escalation in Aleppo, linking it to the fragile geopolitical situation in the region.

"Syria’s land belongs to the Syrians. It is imperative that Syria transitions to a constitutional system within the framework of democracy," Bahçeli asserted, urging peace and stability in Aleppo.

Bahçeli underlined that respect for Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity is fundamental, and he noted the country’s current fragile state, with two-thirds of its territory beyond the control of the central government. "Syria is in a critical condition. We must observe the tragic reality of what happens when central authority is lost," he added.

He pointed out that the geopolitical landscape in the region remains unstable, with conflicts escalating in certain areas while others appear to be resolving. Bahçeli warned that the ongoing instability in Syria, marked by years of conflict and occupation, has resulted in new fronts opening up, adding to the chaotic environment in neighboring countries that continues to affect regional and global politics.

Bahçeli addressed the potential implications of ongoing conflicts in northern Syria, particularly along the Turkish border, warning that Türkiye would continue to protect its security interests and take action against any threats. "We have every right to ask who operates in our region and on what legal grounds. It is our right to demand that they leave," he stated, reaffirming Türkiye's stance against terrorism.

He called for greater cooperation in the fight against terrorism, respect for mutual rights and laws, and the return of Syrians living under temporary protection status to their homes. "Diplomacy must take immediate effect, addressing these issues, including revitalizing border trade and strengthening our historical ties," Bahçeli stressed.

“All terrorist organizations are our enemies,” Bahçeli concluded, reiterating Türkiye’s determination to combat groups like the PKK and its Syrian branches, calling them "mortal enemies" of the country.

“Türkiye must monitor developments along its borders, especially in Syria, with careful attention, patience and determination,” he said. He emphasized the need for policies prioritizing the security of Türkiye and its citizens while focusing strategically on the country’s interests.

The MHP leader reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in Syria, emphasizing that Türkiye has no territorial ambitions in any country. "Our sincere wish is for Syria to regain stability and restore internal authority," he said.

Bahçeli concluded with his remarks on the situation in Manbij, criticizing the failure of the United States and Russia to honor agreements regarding the withdrawal of terrorist organizations from the region. He hoped the area would soon be cleared of hostile forces, stating, "I hope Manbij will follow suit after Tal Rifaat is cleared."