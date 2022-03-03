Turkey's sale of Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine is not a form of aid, they are products that Ukraine purchased from a Turkish company, Deputy Foreign Minister Yavuz Selim Kıran said Thursday.

While the war between Russia and Ukraine enters its second week, Turkey tries to keep its neutral and balanced position by keeping communication with all sides open. On the other hand, Ukraine's use of Turkish drones against Russian forces has made headlines in the international media.

"Private defense industry companies can make such agreements with countries. These countries do not have a binding nature. This is not an aid from Turkey. They are products purchased by Ukraine from a Turkish company. Moreover, Ukraine is not the only country to buy Bayraktar TB2s. Everyone is in line to get the drones," Kıran said commenting on the issue.

"The fact that (Bayraktar drones) stand out as one of the most deterrent elements of the Ukrainian army actually shows the success and quality of the products produced by our company. It's not our job to evaluate those discussions. We will not lose our position negotiating with both sides," he added.

Kyiv has around 20 Bayraktar TB2 drones. In addition to Ukraine, the Bayraktar TB2 has also been used by Qatar, Azerbaijan and Poland, which in May last year became the first European Union and NATO member state to acquire drones from Turkey. Many other nations have also hinted at buying the UAVs.

The Bayraktar TB2 – with its electronics, software, aerodynamics, design and submarine systems fully designed and developed nationally – stands out among the world's most advanced UAV systems in its class with its flight automation and performance.

Maintaining its neutral and balanced stance, Turkey continues its diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, urging all sides for restraint. While Ankara has opposed international sanctions aiming to isolate Moscow, it also closed the Bosporus and Dardanelles under a 1936 pact, allowing it to curb some Russian vessels from crossing the Turkish Straits.

NATO ally Turkey borders Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties with both. Since the beginning of the conflict, Ankara has offered to mediate between the two sides and offered to host peace talks, also underlining its support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. While recently calling Russia’s invasion an unacceptable violation of international law, Turkey has carefully formulated its rhetoric not to offend Moscow, with which it has close energy, defense and tourism ties.