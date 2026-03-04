Belgium expressed solidarity with Türkiye on Wednesday after a ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkish airspace was intercepted by NATO air and missile defense systems.

"Belgium stands firmly with Türkiye. I welcome the swift and effective response by NATO air and missile defense assets, which intercepted the threat before it could cause harm," Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said on social media.

"Iran must stop its indiscriminate attacks across the region. Every new target, every new escalation makes a path back to stability harder. This must end," he added.

A ballistic munition fired from Iran and directed toward Turkish airspace on Wednesday was intercepted and neutralized by NATO air and missile defense units in the Eastern Mediterranean, the Defense Ministry said earlier.

The ministry said on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal that the projectile, detected after passing through Iraq and Syria, was successfully engaged by air defenses.

The ongoing U.S.-Israel offensive, launched against Iran on Saturday, has killed several top Iranian leaders, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Tehran has responded with drone and missile attacks targeting Israel and U.S.-linked sites in Gulf countries.