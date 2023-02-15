Bosnia-Herzegovina's Foreign Minister Elmedin Konakovic visited Türkiye and held a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Wednesday. He was the latest top diplomat to visit the country in the aftermath of the Feb. 6 earthquakes and extended his condolences to the nation. Konakovic was later scheduled to meet search and rescue teams from Bosnia-Herzegovina in the southern province of Hatay.

Speaking at the press conference, Çavuşoğlu praised the Bosnia-Herzegovina people for their aid to Türkiye, citing a 12-year-old boy selling tea on the street to collect donations for Türkiye.

Meanwhile, Konakovic extended condolences to the Turkish public. “Our primary goal was to attend the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and to discuss our bilateral relations. We had to change our plans,” he said.

“I want to underline how strongly we stand with Türkiye. In 2013, we experienced major floods that claimed many lives. The first teams to arrive were from Türkiye and they gave us support,” he recalled. “The aid collected in Bosnia-Herzegovina is immense for Türkiye,” he said, referring to an aid campaign for earthquake victims in Türkiye.