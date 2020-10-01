Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov held a phone call on Thursday, discussing the recent tensions in the Caucasus.

According to information from Anadolu Agency, the top diplomats disccused in detail the clashes between Azerbaijani military and Armenian separatists in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The area, which is recognized as Azerbaijani territory by the United Nations and virtually every government in the world except Armenia, has been under illegal occupation for decades.

Fighting and heavy shelling between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces persisted earlier on the same day despite fresh calls from world leaders for an end to days of fighting over the Armenian occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The rival Caucasus nations have been locked in a bitter stalemate over the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the collapse of the Soviet Union. The fiercest clashes between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces in years over the occupied region ignited Sunday and confirmed deaths neared 130 as fighting spilled over into the fifth day.

Azerbaijan's defense ministry said Thursday its forces had carried out "crushing artillery strikes against Armenian forces' positions in the occupied territories" throughout the night.

Azerbaijani troops have eliminated at least 2,300 Armenian soldiers since Sunday when border clashes broke out with Armenian forces targeting Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions.