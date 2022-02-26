Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu criticized his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias Saturday over his tweet defaming Turkey amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“While the world is focused on the tragedy unfolding in Ukraine, my friend Nikos is focused on his sole hobby: Defamation of Turkey in any condition,” Çavuşoğlu said, adding that it saddens him that such dedication and so much effort is put into such nonsense.

While the world is focused on the tragedy unfolding in #Ukraine, my friend Nikos is focused on his sole hobby: Defamation of Türkiye in any condition. Such dedication and so much effort put on such nonsense. So sad! https://t.co/yqy5C3AmWh — Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu (@MevlutCavusoglu) February 26, 2022

The tweet in question by Dendia’s says that it is detrimental that Turkey is exploiting the situation in Ukraine, stressing the world is aware of the issue, the international law and the inviolability of borders.

Not only Çavuşoğlu, other users on the platform questioned the Greek foreign minister's tweet, with some raising the question as to why there is no attention given to the occupying force, referring to Russia. In another tweet, he asked if there is any specific reason why such a statement was deemed appropriate.

Russia launched its invasion by land, air and sea Thursday following a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War II.

Çavuşoğlu had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, where the former stressed Turkey’s willingness to host Russia-Ukraine talks. Lavrov said Moscow is ready to work closely with “all constructive forces” to solve the Ukrainian crisis.