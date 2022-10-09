The main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) Chairperson Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu on Sunday embarked on a tour to the United States.

Kılıçdaroğlu's first stop in the five-day U.S. tour will be Boston. Kılıçdaroğlu will attend programs at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Harvard University.

Then he will go to Washington to meet with representatives of nongovernmental organizations (NGOs).

In a statement made by the CHP, during the visit, views on the common values ​​of humanity and technological and scientific developments will be exchanged.

Accompanying Kılıçdaroğlu, CHP Deputy Chairperson and Party Spokesperson Faik Öztrak, CHP Istanbul deputy Yunus Emre and the CHP Chair's Head Adviser Hacer Foggo also went to Boston.

CHP Istanbul deputy Mustafa Sezgin Tanrıkulu and Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu said goodbye to Kılıçdaroğlu and his companions from the airport.

It has been learned that CHP Secretary-General Selin Sayek Böke, who is in the United States, will join the delegation in the country.

The tour will last until Thursday.