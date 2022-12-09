It is difficult for Türkiye to establish a common future with countries secretly or openly supporting the terrorist groups that Türkiye is fighting, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"The recent crises have shown how fragile the welfare architecture on which Europe is built is. It is clear that it will be difficult for us to build a common future with a Europe that secretly and openly supports the terrorist groups that Türkiye is fighting. Not to mention the implicit embargoes imposed on us," Erdoğan told the TRT World Forum 2022.

"We are a country that preferred to walk with Europe after World War II. Despite all the sacrifices we have made, we will never forget that we were left alone in our fight against terrorist groups that threaten our unity. Thousands of trucks of weapons and ammunition were sent to terrorist groups in northern Syria. The sending country is the country we are within NATO."

The PKK is a designated terrorist organization in the United States, Türkiye and the European Union and Washington's support for its Syrian affiliate YPG has been a major strain on bilateral relations with Ankara. The U.S. primarily partnered with YPG terrorists in northeastern Syria in its fight against the Daesh terrorist group. On the other hand, Türkiye strongly opposed the PKK/YPG's presence in northern Syria.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh, the U.S. has provided military training and given truckloads of military support to the PKK/YPG, despite its NATO ally's security concerns. Underlining that one cannot support one terrorist group to defeat another, Türkiye has conducted its counterterrorism operations throughout, removing a significant number of terrorists from the region.