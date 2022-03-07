Crimean Tatars who were evacuated from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion thanked Turkey for taking them in.

The group of 204 people, including 120 children, recently crossed the border into Turkey through the Dereköy Border Gate and were brought to a dorm in Kırklareli province.

The Nationalist Movement Party’s (MHP) local branch organized a visit to the group on their arrival, holding posters welcoming them. They also handed out flowers and served baklava.

Ali Muradasilov, a Crimean Tatar who is among those who fled the war, thanked Turkey for welcoming them.

“I would like to thank the Turkish state for accepting us. They gave us a really warm welcome when we arrived here, it almost made me cry,” Muradasilov said, adding that they feel at home here.

Ahdem Seyidhalilov also thanked Turkey for its hospitality and welcoming the Crimean Tatars with open arms.

Turkey has been striving to ensure the safe evacuation of its citizens and others from Ukraine. On Sunday, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said over 20,000 Ukrainian citizens arrived in Turkey as part of evacuation efforts. Additionally, over 11,800 Turkish citizens were also evacuated from the country amid Russia’s invasion.