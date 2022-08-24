Türkiye Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, in a phone call on Tuesday, discussed the shared NATO alliance as well as bilateral and regional issues.

Akar and Austin exchanged views on defense and security issues, especially developments in Ukraine, the fight against terrorism, and talks on the F-16 fighter jets deal and upgrade kits, said a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement.

The ministry gave no further details.

Previously, Akar said the fourth round of talks between Ankara and Washington on the sale of F-16 fighter jets was going "positively."

A Turkish military delegation headed to the U.S. on Aug.15 for talks on the sale to Türkiye.

Ankara requested the F-16s and modernization kits last October. The $6 billion (TL 108.7 billion) deal would include the sale of 40 F-16 jets and modernization kits for 79 warplanes that the Turkish Air Force has in its inventory.

However, in July, the U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation creating a new hurdle for sale.

It prohibits the sale unless President Joe Biden certifies the transfer is in U.S.' national interests and guarantees Congress that in the 120 days prior to the transfer, the Turkish government has not "violated the sovereignty of Greece, including through territorial overflights."

Türkiye, for its part, made it clear that Greece-related conditions are not "binding" and voiced hope that the U.S. would not fall for such "games."