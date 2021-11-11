Turkey's Defense Minister Hulusi Akar discussed defense cooperation with his Qatari counterpart in Istanbul, the ministry said Thursday.

Akar and Khalid bin Mohamed al-Attiyah discussed bilateral and regional defense, security and cooperation in the defense industry.

The two ministers also pledged to increase cooperation in mutual military training.

Turkey and Qatar have been cooperating on numerous regional issues, including the Libyan crisis and Afghanistan.

The two countries played a pivotal role in supporting the legitimate Libyan government and defending Tripoli against putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar's forces in a 14-month long offensive.

They also cooperated to reopen the Kabul airport after the Taliban took over following the government's fall and the withdrawal of U.S. forces.