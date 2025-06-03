Defense Minister Yaşar Güler arrived in Brussels on Tuesday to attend the NATO Defense Ministers Meeting, the Defense Ministry announced.

Upon his arrival in the Belgian capital, Güler was welcomed by Türkiye’s Permanent Representative to NATO Ambassador Basat Öztürk, Permanent Representative to the European Union Ambassador Faruk Kaymakcı, Turkish Ambassador to Brussels Görkem Barış Tantekin, NATO Military Representative Lt. Gen. Kemal Turan, and other officials.

Güler is expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the NATO gathering, where ministers will discuss alliance readiness, collective defense, and ongoing security challenges.