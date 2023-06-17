Defense Minister Yaşar Güler held discussions with his Dutch and U.S. counterparts on the sidelines of a two-day NATO summit in Brussels on Friday, the ministry said.

In the meetings, minister Güler discussed bilateral and regional defense, security, and defense industry cooperation with the Netherlands' Kajsa Ollagren and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Defense Minister Ollagren also "congratulated Minister Güler on his new position and conveyed her wishes for success," it added.

The talks were held on the sidelines of a crucial two-day meeting of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at NATO Headquarters, chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. The gathering assembled defense ministers from allied countries.

On the first day of the meeting, Güler also met with his Lithuanian, French and British counterparts, as well as Stoltenberg.