The new defense pact between Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan does not target any country and is open to other regional nations seeking peace and stability, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday, positioning the agreement as a broader framework for regional security cooperation.

Erdoğan made the remarks after Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan signed the Joint Defense Agreement in Mecca, where he met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The president traveled to Mecca at the invitation of Mohammed bin Salman for talks with the two leaders.

Erdoğan emphasized that the agreement, built around the principle of collective deterrence, should not be interpreted as an alliance directed against another state.

He said the pact remains open to the participation of “all brotherly countries” committed to promoting peace, prosperity and stability in the region.

The agreement also reaffirms the right to self-defense enshrined in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, Erdoğan said.

Under the pact, the three countries aim to deepen security and defense cooperation, develop joint defense industry projects and strengthen cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Erdoğan said Türkiye would continue pursuing its vision of regional ownership while advocating the resolution of conflicts and crises through dialogue and diplomacy based on respect for international law.

He expressed hope that the talks in Mecca and the newly signed agreement would benefit the wider region.

The three countries have been the subject of months of speculation about a possible strategic alliance.

Pakistan has sought to mediate efforts to end the U.S.-Iran war, while Türkiye has played a diplomatic role in negotiations aimed at ending the war in Gaza. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan had already announced a joint defense pact in 2025, a move that drew attention because Pakistan is the Muslim world's only nuclear-equipped state