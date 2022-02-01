Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal headed to Islamabad on Tuesday for political consultations with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.
The political discussions will be held between the countries' delegations led by Önal and Mahmood, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.
"During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.