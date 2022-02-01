Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal headed to Islamabad on Tuesday for political consultations with Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood.

The political discussions will be held between the countries' delegations led by Önal and Mahmood, according to a statement from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

"During the consultations, all aspects of our bilateral relations, as well as regional and international issues, will be discussed with friendly and brotherly Pakistan," the statement said.