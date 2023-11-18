Türkiye is currently utilizing diplomatic means to end Israeli siege and attacks on Gaza. Still, there are other ways to solve the crisis if diplomacy fails, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Saturday, as Israel’s relentless attacks in the blockaded enclave killed at least 12,000 people in less than 45 days.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al-Jazeera, Fidan said Türkiye has been striving to put an end to the suffering and humanitarian tragedy faced by Palestinians through diplomatic means.

He noted that he told his U.S. counterpart that a permanent cease-fire is necessary while rejecting the displacement of Palestinians from their homeland.

He also said he warned Blinken that if the U.S. continues to support Israel amid its incessant bombardment and massacres in Gaza, then a new global crisis would emerge.

“I spoke very frankly with Blinken,” Fidan said, adding that Türkiye demanded a permanent cease-fire in Gaza.

The top Turkish diplomat continued by saying that the double standards regarding silence on Israel’s war crimes in Gaza are a clear indicator proving that the global system has failed.

Noting that Türkiye does not accept any discussions on who would administer Gaza after the war without a two-state solution, Fidan said Gaza does not have an administration problem. The problem in the Palestinian enclave is the fact that it is under occupation and is constantly being bombarded, he said.

“They left no electricity or water. They are destroying the infrastructure and bombing hospitals and schools. They are doing this so that the people cannot live there and end up leaving,” he said.

He also said Türkiye is against any discussions regarding the post-war period in Gaza without the implementation of a cease-fire.

Türkiye champions the Palestinian cause for independence and advocates a two-state solution. After the Israeli attacks, it has been more critical of Israel and plans to take the Israeli leaders to the International Criminal Court (ICC) for war crimes.

President Erdoğan, who led a solidarity rally with Palestinians in October, announced an informal freeze in relations with Israel, scrapping plans to visit Israel. Later, Türkiye recalled its ambassador to Israel, just as Israel did, by withdrawing its diplomats, citing security reasons.

Türkiye exerts efforts for mediation in the conflict but opposes the international community’s biased approach, siding with Israel solely while ignoring the tragedy of Palestinians in the Gaza enclave besieged by Tel Aviv. Before the latest conflict erupted, Türkiye was taking strides to restore ties frayed by Israel’s stance against Palestinians – particularly on Gaza and illegal settlements.