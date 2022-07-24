Turkey's Defense Ministry said coordination efforts continue for the first vessel loaded with grain to depart from Ukraine's Black Sea ports as part of a recently signed deal.

"We are working hard at the Joint Coordination Center established in Istanbul for the safe delivery of the grain waiting in Ukrainian ports to the countries all over the world," said the ministry on Twitter.

"Coordination between authorities continues for the first ship loaded with grain to start sailing from Ukrainian ports as soon as possible," it added.

The statement followed the bombing of the Ukrainian port city of Odessa on Saturday, as Turkey said it was "concerned" by the attacks. Ukraine blamed Russia while the Kremlin denied striking the port.

Kyiv and Moscow on Friday signed landmark agreements with Turkey and the United Nations that will free up Ukrainian Black Sea ports and clear the way for exporting millions of tons of desperately needed Ukrainian grain, as well as Russian grain and fertilizer.

Brokered by Turkey and the U.N., the major breakthrough marks the first step to ending a standoff that threatened world food security and will ease the looming global food crisis while the two countries are at war in Ukraine.

The signing of the deal in Istanbul was overseen by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan – a key player in the negotiations who has good relations with both Moscow and Kyiv – and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The deal makes provisions for the safe passage of ships through the heavily mined waters.