Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday declared a recent agreement signed between Greece and Egypt on the delimitation of maritime jurisdictions in the Eastern Mediterranean null and void.

Releasing a statement, the ministry underlined that there is no mutual sea border between Egypt and Greece.

“The so-called agreement on the delimitation of maritime areas signed today is considered null and void for Turkey. This understanding will be revealed both on the field and on the table,” the statement said.

It also said that the exclusive economic zone designated in the deal falls in the area of Turkey's continental shelf. The statement added that the deal also violated Libya's maritime rights.

Ankara also said that Turkey will not allow such activities in the area and reiterated the country’s determination to protect both Turkey’s and Turkish Cypriots’ legitimate rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Egypt on Thursday announced that it had signed a bilateral agreement with Greece on the "delimitation of maritime jurisdictions" between the two countries.

Speaking at a joint press conference in the capital Cairo with his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry said the deal "opens new horizons for economic cooperation with Greece."

Dendias, for his part, said the maritime agreement with Cairo was "legitimate" and "reflects the dimensions of cooperation between the two countries in combating threats in the region."

Egypt and Greece are at odds with Turkey, which last year angered the two countries by signing a maritime delimitation agreement with the internationally recognized Libyan government, in a move that escalated disputes over potential offshore gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The countries had been on talks for a while after Turkey and Libya signed two separate pacts; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean on Nov. 27, 2019.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also had rights to the resources in the area. The pact went into effect on Dec. 8.

Egypt and Greece condemned the deal as "illegal" and a violation of international law.

Tensions were already high between Greece and Turkey because of Turkish gas exploration in the Eastern Mediterranean off the coast of Cyprus. The NATO members are also at odds over mineral rights in the Aegean Sea.