The recent elections in Hungary, where Prime Minister Viktor Orban prepares to continue his governance for another four years, will not negatively affect ties between the two countries, Hungary’s Ambassador to Turkey Viktor Matis said.

Highlighting that ties have been enhanced to the level of strategic cooperation since 2013 and have been progressing at a fast pace, Matis said, “Therefore, this persistence is a highly positive thing for us, for Turkey-Hungary relations.”

He also announced the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Tuesday.

“This will be one of his first visits following the elections. This shows how important Turkey is for our foreign affairs,” Matis told Anadolu Agency (AA).

He reiterated that Trade Minister Mehmet Muş had visited Hungary a month ago and said that the two countries organized a program on supporting Turkish and Hungarian companies in third countries.

On the elections, Matis said it was interesting that although six opposition parties came together they failed to win.

Orban's party won 53% of the vote in Hungary as the country's six main opposition parties put aside their ideological differences and formed a united front against right-wing Fidesz.

But with 99% of votes counted in the election for the country's 199-seat parliament, Fidesz held 53% of the vote while the opposition coalition, steeply underperforming expectations, had 35%.