First Lady Emine Erdoğan has been holding phone calls with her counterparts across the world, seeking support and solidarity with Palestinians through diplomacy.

The Turkish first lady discussed the ongoing crisis in Gaza with Jordan’s Queen Rania and Qatar’s Sheikha Moza bint Nasser Al Missned on Thursday.

In the calls, they reached a consensus on raising voices against the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, enhancing cooperation and solidarity.

Emine Erdoğan also touched upon what can be jointly done by Türkiye, Jordan and Qatar in the face of Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

In her call with Queen Rania, Erdoğan highlighted that Palestinians are facing one of the worst and most destructive tragedies, as innocent civilians, mainly women and children, are killed by Israel’s indiscriminate attacks.

Saying that it is impossible to remain silent in such a situation, first lady Erdoğan emphasized the need for Muslim countries to boost their cooperation and solidarity for Palestinians, as the three countries strive to ensure a cease-fire and get humanitarian aid through the border into Gaza.

“As the wives of the leaders of the regional and Muslim countries, we need to strongly raise our voices about the massacre in Palestine. We need to band together in the mutual pain that we feel, and raise our voices,” Emine Erdoğan said.

In her call with Sheikha Moza, Emine Erdoğan drew attention to the ongoing humanitarian tragedy experienced by innocent Palestinians. She also highlighted the need to enhance cooperation and solidarity as both first ladies agreed to hold a meeting soon.

Both Queen Rania and Sheikha Moza expressed that they support Türkiye’s efforts in this regard.

First lady Emine Erdoğan now plans to offer support and aid to children in Palestine by bringing injured and orphaned minors to Türkiye for treatment. Minister of Family and Social Services Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş said they were in talks with their counterparts on the issue.

Emine Erdoğan previously spearheaded efforts to bring Ukrainian orphans affected by the war to Türkiye.

The Palestinian death toll in Gaza crossed yet another grim mark Thursday as the Health Ministry confirmed at least 7,028 people have now been killed in Israeli airstrikes since the Oct. 7 Hamas incursion.

The number of dead, includes some 2,913 children, 1,709 women and 397 elderly people, making up over 65% of the total death toll, which is the highest number of war fatalities in Gaza since Israel unilaterally withdrew from the territory in 2005.

Israeli forces deliberately targeted 57 health care facilities, rendering 12 hospitals and 32 primary care centers out of service, as 101 medics were killed in attacks, according to Gaza's health ministry, which says that Israel is destroying the health care system "by obstinately obstructing the entry of fuel and essential medical supplies."