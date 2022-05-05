A group of Crimean Tatar children who took refuge in Turkey thanked first lady Emine Erdoğan for her support, as Ukraine resists the Russian invasion of the country.

The children, who are currently residing at a student dormitory with their mothers in Eskişehir province, prepared a video, in which they thank the first lady and the Turkish people for their support on the occasion of the Ramadan Bayram (Eid al-Fitr) holidays.

The founder of the Crimean Family Cultural Center, Anife Kurtseitova, noted that they established the center eight years ago in Kyiv and the first lady had visited it on Feb. 3. She noted that Erdoğan continued to support them after the war started and arranged their evacuation from Kyiv to Eskişehir.

She also said the first lady’s iftar dinner for Ukrainian children last month really boosted their morale.

Kurtseidova continued by noting that they do not feel alienated in Turkey and that they are hopeful that they will be able to return to Ukraine one day but will never forget the support of the Turkish people.