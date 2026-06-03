Yusuf Burak Rende, Turkish Ambassador in Freetown, says Türkiye has an enormous “positive presence” in Sierra Leone and they worked to contribute to country’s development.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on Tuesday, Rende commented on Türkiye’s relations with the country he described as gateway to West Africa.

Stating that Sierra Leone is in a key position within the context of strengthening Türkiye's relations with West Africa and that they are working together to advance this, Rende explained that Turkish firms are making investments in many areas in the country, primarily in energy, mining, and construction. Expressing that the airport, which is one of the most modern buildings in the country, was built by Turkish firms, Rende shared that work is continuing on the construction of a conference center, state guesthouses, and a hotel that will enable the country to become a hub in West Africa. Expressing that a hospital project was initiated in Sierra Leone through the initiative of Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan, Rende said, "If we can complete this within the next 2 years, it will also make a great contribution to the social development of this country and will serve to leave Türkiye's mark in a way that spans 10 years."

He indicated that they aim to build the maternal and child hospital in Bo, the second largest city in the country. "We aim to make improvements in a way that will primary-level touch the lives of families living in rural areas. Just as the hospital will be effective in the context of basic health solutions, it will also address issues that require more complex attention and care.”

Rende stated that Türkiye has left a very good impression with the investments it has made in the country and is well-liked.

He emphasized that they continue to work to further advance this positive picture.

"Türkiye has a tremendous positive presence here, and we are trying to contribute to the development of this country. The people of Sierra Leone are a very positive society. They see the good everywhere and look at Türkiye through this lens. Partly because they see that Türkiye is taking very fast steps in various fields compared to its level of development and developing countries, they feel great interest in this as well,” Rende said.