President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan was welcomed with an official ceremony by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Kazakhstan's capital, Astana, on Thursday during an official visit to the Central Asian country.

Erdoğan's motorcade traveled along a route decorated with Turkish and Kazakh flags before arriving at the Independence Palace, where Tokayev greeted him.

After the introduction of delegations, the two leaders posed for photographs before holding one-on-one talks.

Later, Erdoğan is expected to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council with Tokayev.

The two presidents are also scheduled to attend a signing ceremony for bilateral agreements and hold a joint news conference.

The talks are expected to focus heavily on transport and energy cooperation across Central Asia and the Caspian region, areas that have gained increasing importance following geopolitical shifts triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war.

Officials from both countries are expected to discuss the development of the so-called Middle Corridor, a trade route connecting China and Europe through Central Asia, the Caspian Sea, the South Caucasus and Türkiye.

Several senior Turkish officials attended the ceremony, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat and Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran.

After completing his meetings in Astana, Erdoğan is scheduled to travel to the southern Kazakh city of Turkistan to attend the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) on Friday.