Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Azerbaijan, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan commented on a broad range of issues from ties with Baku to Cyprus, terror-free Türkiye, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the U.S.-Iran war.

Referring to his recent phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, where they discussed the U.S.-Iran conflict, Erdoğan said, “I told Mr. Trump about our reservations, we hope common sense prevails and the region will be saved from the brink of (disaster).”

In remarks published on Monday, Erdoğan said they did not want a new wave of attacks against Iran, nor further destabilization of the region. "On every occasion, we raise the possibility of resolving this issue through dialogue and diplomacy. "Unfortunately, we are seeing a negative shift and we are doing all we can to prevent it," he stated, adding that Türkiye conveyed its readiness to both sides to open the door for peace and diplomacy. "More clashes do not mean anything but more losses for our region. It is not only the warring sides paying the price. It affects everyone from Türkiye to the Gulf countries, from Iraq and Syria to Europe and Asia," he emphasized.

Iran on Monday announced that it proposed to restart peace talks in as few as two days, while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio lashed out "outrageous and ridiculous" demands by the Iranian side. To restart ​peace talks in as few as two days ⁠as the most reasonable ⁠offer on the table, after U.S. Secretary of State ​Marco Rubio called some ​of Iran's ⁠conditions "outrageous and ridiculous." Iran has made the offer to shorten the time to restart talks from an earlier seven-day proposal, which calls for Washington to first meet conditions including ⁠halting hostilities, lifting a blockade and waiving sanctions.

Trump, who suffers from midterm election losses at home, has said that renewed fighting was "highly unlikely" with Iran, despite his recent threats to resume strikes and amid worries that hostilities may return in full force after last Tuesday's midterm elections.

The president told CNN in an interview on Sunday that his decision on new strikes "depends on whether or not they sign a very strong agreement." "I would if necessary, but we hit them really hard. I hit them so hard. You don't know how hard I hit them," he said. Trump is scheduled to meet Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, who is also the country's foreign minister, at the White House on Monday. The meeting will be Trump's first with a foreign leader since a massive midterm loss that saw his Republican Party lose control of Congress. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi suggested on Sunday that peace talks had been paused while the political fallout of the vote was being assessed. "For the past few days, there has been no more travel (by mediators), and the reason for this is the shock that the election results in the United States have caused to everyone," Araghchi told state television.

Türkiye attempted to resolve the conflict a few times, thanks to its position as an influential broker with close ties both with the United States and Iran. The only NATO ally neighboring Iran, Türkiye had its share of fallout from the conflict as the alliance's defense systems intercepted several missiles in the early days of the conflict.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Ankara also works to mediate another conflict, between Ukraine and Russia. Speaking on the matter, Erdoğan said that Türkiye was making intensive efforts to bring the war to a complete end and that they appreciated Trump's efforts toward this goal. "Türkiye has made clear its stand for solution and peace despite every kind of reaction," Erdoğan was quoted. Türkiye is among the few countries which enjoys close relations both with Russia and Ukraine. This helped it to mediate several rounds of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations and for a while, ensured grain shipments from Ukraine to other countries. Most recently, Erdoğan hosted Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul and expressed his desire to hold a separate meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin for peace efforts. "Remember how Europe reacted to our efforts. We faced harsh criticism, including accusations of violating sanctions and disregarding other countries' foreign policy positions. Nevertheless, we emphasized that we supported a fair peace. Time proved us right. We still call for an end to bloodshed. I talked to Mr. Putin repeatedly, but I will continue talking to him. I talked to Mr. Zelenskyy last week and I will talk to him again. We are in touch with Mr. Trump, with European leaders," he said.

"The negotiating platform we established in Istanbul, our Black Sea grain corridor initiative and the role we played in prisoner exchanges are unprecedented examples demonstrating Türkiye’s key position in efforts to achieve peace. As Türkiye, we stand ready to make Istanbul the center of negotiations once again when necessary and to employ all the instruments of human-centered diplomacy. We are hopeful. We are even more optimistic about the prospects for peace," he said.

Ties with Azerbaijan

On relations with Azerbaijan, Erdoğan said: “Those who understood that they cannot subdue us may attempt to undermine our unity.” Erdoğan's visit followed a campaign seemingly targeting the Ilham Aliyev administration of Azerbaijan on Turkish social media, which prompted a row over an alleged headscarf ban in Azerbaijan. When Aliyev skipped a summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) last month, this was interpreted as a deterioration of ties, but Erdoğan has dismissed it and assured strong ties between the two countries. While returning from South Korea last week, he pledged to take "necessary steps" for relations and made good on his promise on Sunday when he showed up in Shusha, Azerbaijan, where a landmark declaration of alliance was signed between the two countries. The president posed arm in arm with Aliyev, who traveled from Baku to personally greet him at the airport and two men held talks on Azerbaijan's Victory Day on Sunday.

Erdoğan told reporters that Türkiye emphasized solidarity with Azerbaijan during his visit, mentioning his attendance at ceremonies to remember the victims of the Khojaly genocide by Armenian forces in the 1990s and a visit to Khankendi, liberated from Armenian occupation by the Azerbaijani army.

He underscored that Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two brotherly countries bound by unbreakable ties. “Despite attempts to sow discord, we have crowned our cooperation with mega projects in many strategic fields, particularly energy, transportation and infrastructure. Allah willing, we will further strengthen our solidarity through new steps. We discussed all these issues during my meeting with my brother Ilham.” He said he had personally witnessed the development initiatives underway in Karabakh during his visit, adding: “As Türkiye, we are providing every possible support for Karabakh’s development, just as we did for its liberation. We are two brotherly states that stand as one in joy and sorrow and face every challenge together. No one can cast a shadow over the affection, solidarity and brotherhood between us.”

"There is complete solidarity, a shared destiny and a bond of brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan. Together with our other brothers, we will raise the strong voice of the Turkic world in our region and across the globe and build a prosperous future together. Those trying to drive a wedge between us are failing to take into account the affection our nations have for each other, our historical ties and our unwavering resolve. Allah willing, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will continue to move forward shoulder to shoulder for the peace, stability and prosperity of their region,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that the unity between Türkiye and Azerbaijan was known to cause discomfort among certain parties. "We are different states. We also have different institutional structures. However, we are firmly bound to one another by the cement of brotherhood. This bond is the most important element that keeps us standing and makes us strong. This brotherhood is one of the strongest guarantees of our shared history, common culture and the great legacy we will leave to future generations. We must be particularly careful and vigilant against such schemes against us. We must not give credence to disinformation and should maintain direct, sincere and open channels of communication on every issue," he said.

Standing with TRNC

Remarking on the Cyprus question, Erdoğan renewed Türkiye’s pledge to stand with Turkish Cypriots. Cyprus on Monday hosts a new round of talks between Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot leaders who are accompanied by a U.N. special representative, to resolve their differences. Greek Cypriots are internationally recognized, while the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) seeks the same while refusing any other solution to the divide on the island other than recognition of their equal sovereignty.

“We will never leave the Turkish Cypriot people alone or helpless. The whole world must know and remember this. The Cyprus issue is not merely a foreign policy matter for us. We do not regard the status quo in Cyprus as a solution, and we stand behind a two-state solution. Our position on Cyprus is also extremely clear and unequivocal. The reality that there are two separate peoples and two separate states on the island must now be recognized. Models that have been tried repeatedly and have failed each time due to various maneuvers are a waste of time and energy. I call on all countries, particularly our friends and brothers, to recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and establish political, diplomatic and economic relations with it in order to support lasting peace on the island of Cyprus. As I said from the podium of the United Nations, the sovereign equality and equal international status of the Turkish Cypriot people must be recognized, and the inhumane isolation imposed on them must finally come to an end.”

Erdoğan stressed that Türkiye would continue taking steps in line with the same call in the new period, saying: “We will continue to stand by the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on international platforms. Steps and projects aimed at increasing the visibility of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus will continue. The Cyprus issue is a national cause that we will continue to pursue until justice is served. Everyone must now understand this.”

Terror-free Türkiye

On terror-free Türkiye initiative, Erdoğan said they embarked on it regardless of whatever the cost may and there was no turning back from their goal of eliminating terrorism. He was responding to a question about the state the initiative was in when it was launched in 2024. The terrorist group PKK announced dissolution last year, but full disarmament is still not verified by Turkish authorities, while Ankara took steps to facilitate it, including a law to help the return of PKK members not involved in acts of terrorism. On Sunday, Türkiye and Iraq announced the establishment of a coordination mechanism for PKK elements' withdrawal from Iraq's Sinjar. Türkiye will also set up a monitoring commission to further advance the process.

"First and foremost, no one should have any doubts about this matter. No one should have any concerns. People’s Alliance (Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), whose leader Devlet Bahçeli first suggested the initiative) and the state, we have fully committed ourselves to the terror-free process, putting our entire being into it. Our nation and state have made the decision to resolve the terrorism issue, which has cost us half a century, drawn up a road map and taken action. There will be no turning back. Our priority is for the terrorist group to complete its dissolution process in all its elements, fully surrender all the weapons in its possession, and for this situation to be concretely established and verified by the relevant institutions of our state. The field is not left unattended. Every step and every move is being closely monitored by the relevant state institutions and our government. Caves are being evacuated according to a specific plan. This process will continue in exactly the same manner," he said, referring to hideouts of PKK members in northern Iraq.

President Erdoğan said some had not expected the terror-free Türkiye process to proceed this far without difficulties. “We have maintained a very determined stance on this issue. Rather than setting a firm deadline, we are focused on ensuring that the process is completed in a sound, comprehensive and irreversible manner. There is a saying in Latin, ‘Festina lente,’ meaning ‘Make haste slowly.’ We, too, are proceeding carefully but swiftly. Allah forbid, we do not want to allow any mishaps along the way. Our hope is that the verification and confirmation stages will be completed in the not-too-distant future, paving the way, Allah willing, for a decision by the National Security Council. All our efforts are directed toward this goal.”

COP31 summit

Erdoğan is also expected to attend a leaders' summit this week in Antalya during the COP31 event Türkiye hosts. Commenting on the summit, Erdoğan said it would be a platform where Türkiye’s vision in combating the consequences of climate change is better understood by more people.

“When we take up an issue, we develop concrete, sustainable solutions and set out a road map. The climate crisis is a problem both of today and of tomorrow, when its consequences will become even more severe if no action is taken. Let us not forget that the world is our home, and we have no right to pollute it. In Antalya, we will discuss the most concrete steps to secure humanity’s common future. At COP31, we are not simply bringing leaders together, delivering speeches and issuing declarations. Our goal is to turn this summit into a platform where tangible results are achieved and countries translate their commitments into action, because the time for promises that remain on paper is over. It is now time to act. We attach great importance to the issue of climate justice. Our agenda will cover a wide range of topics, from raising awareness in every field and green industrialization to resilient cities and climate action," he said.