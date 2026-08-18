A landmark law establishing the legal framework for Türkiye's ongoing terror-free initiative entered into force after being published in the Official Gazette, marking a new phase in Ankara's efforts to end decades of PKK terrorism and strengthen social cohesion.

The Law on Strengthening National Solidarity and Social Integration was approved by Parliament last week following months of political consultations over the government's "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative. The 12-article legislation received broad parliamentary backing, with 468 lawmakers voting in favor, 88 against and six abstaining.

The legislation lays out legal procedures for members of the PKK terrorist group who lay down their arms and surrender to Turkish authorities as the organization moves toward dissolution and disarmament. It includes provisions allowing the deferral of prosecution or prison sentences in certain circumstances, while establishing different legal procedures depending on an individual's position within the organization and involvement in criminal activity.

The law does not constitute a general amnesty and does not eliminate existing convictions, change the legal classification of crimes or broadly remove criminal liability, according to the justification accompanying the legislation.

Its passage represents one of the most consequential legislative steps yet in the Terror-Free Türkiye initiative, which gained momentum after the PKK announced its dissolution and began taking steps toward disarmament. The government has described the process as an effort to permanently remove terrorism from Türkiye's agenda while reinforcing national unity and social integration.

The initiative emerged from a political process spearheaded by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chairperson Devlet Bahçeli. Parliament subsequently established a multiparty commission to provide a political and legal framework for the process and hear views from political parties, civil society representatives, families of fallen soldiers and other stakeholders.

The legislation was submitted to Parliament on Aug. 5 before being considered by the Justice Committee and sent to the General Assembly, where lawmakers approved it ahead of Parliament's recess.

The process has also involved talks between government officials and representatives of the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party). Erdoğan last week received DEM Party lawmakers Pervin Buldan and Mithat Sancar, members of the party's Imralı delegation, and separately met with families of fallen soldiers and veterans as Ankara sought to maintain broad political and public support for the initiative.