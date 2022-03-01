Turkey appreciates the European Union's efforts to include Ukraine in the bloc, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday and urged Brussels to show the same sensitivity for Turkey's accession process.

Asked about Ukraine's bid for European Union membership at a joint news conference with Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Turkey, an EU candidate for decades, would support any enlargement of NATO and the EU.

He called on the bloc to show the "same sensitivity" it showed for Kyiv's membership bid for Turkey's application, and slammed member states for being "not sincere."

"Will you put Turkey on your agenda when someone attacks (us) too?" he said.

The president also once again called on Ukraine and Russia to immediately stop fighting and to "contribute to world peace," adding Ankara was not opposed to NATO enlargement.

"Our call on both Russia and Ukraine is for them to cease their fire as soon as possible," Erdoğan said, calling on both Moscow and Kyiv to "make a good contribution to world peace."

NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia and has good ties with both. Under a 1936 pact, Ankara on Monday said it was closing its Black Sea straits during Russia's invasion of Ukraine, limiting the passage of some Russian ships from the Mediterranean.

Since Russia's war on Ukraine began last Thursday, it has been met by outrage from the international community, with the EU, United Kingdom, and the United States implementing a range of economic sanctions on Russia.

So far, at least 136 civilians, including 13 children, have been killed and 400 others, including 26 children, injured in Ukraine, according to U.N. figures.

Around 660,000 people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the U.N. refugee agency said Tuesday.