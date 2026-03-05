President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan condemned the drone attack targeting the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan during a phone call with President Ilham Aliyev, expressing solidarity with Azerbaijan and conveying his wishes for a swift recovery following the incident.

According to a statement made by the Presidential Communications Directorate, the two leaders discussed the attack carried out with unmanned aerial vehicles against Nakhchivan.

Erdoğan strongly condemned the strike and conveyed his condolences and best wishes to President Aliyev and the Azerbaijani people, describing Türkiye’s support for Azerbaijan as unwavering.

The conversation also addressed the latest developments related to the attack and regional security concerns.

An airport in the Azerbaijani exclave Nakhchivan was hit by missiles and drones flying in from the direction of Iran Thursday, the Azerbaijani government said.

Separately, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry also condemned the attacks and said that Iran "bears full responsibility for the incident."