President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to discuss recent regional developments and attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, Türkiye’s presidency said Tuesday.

During the conversation, Erdoğan strongly condemned the Houthi attacks on Saudi territory and expressed his condolences over the loss of life.

Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye’s solidarity with Saudi Arabia, stressing that Ankara would continue to stand by Riyadh amid ongoing regional tensions.

The Turkish president also expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would overcome the challenges posed by the attacks.

The two leaders discussed the latest developments in the region, according to the statement, which did not provide further details about the attacks or potential casualties.