President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent his congratulations to Argentina after their national football team clinched the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday.

"I sincerely congratulate Argentina and all Argentines, who became the 2022 FIFA World Cup Champions after one of the most closely contested final matches in history," Erdoğan said on Twitter after Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties in a thrilling game.

He posted the message in Spanish, as well.

At the invitation of Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Erdoğan traveled to Qatar's capital Doha to attend the closing ceremony and the showpiece fixture.

He watched the game alongside Al Thani, French President Emmanuel Macron, and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

On the sidelines of the match, Erdoğan had a brief conversation with U.S. business magnate and Twitter CEO Elon Musk, as well as former Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (L) shakes hands with Tesla and Twitter CEO Elon Musk (R) at the FIFA World Cup 2022 Final between Argentina and France at Lusail stadium in Lusail, Qatar, Dec. 18 2022. (AA Photo)

Erdoğan, a semi-professional football player in his youth, also attended the World Cup opening ceremony on Nov. 20, where he met with several world leaders.

As part of bilateral security cooperation, Ankara deployed more than 3,000 police officers and security personnel to provide security along with their Qatari counterparts for the world's premier football tournament.