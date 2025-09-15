President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday denounced Israel’s latest assault, calling it an escalation of “banditry” and urging the Muslim world to unite behind firm measures to stop Israeli aggression.

Speaking at the extraordinary summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League, Erdoğan condemned what he described as Israel’s genocidal attacks against Palestinians and the recent attack that killed both Palestinians and Qataris in Doha.

“This mentality survives only because its crimes go unpunished. Genocidal Israel must be stopped. Israel will not stop without sanctions,” he said.

Erdoğan stressed that the summit should be seen as a clear show of solidarity with Qatar, a “brotherly ally” that Türkiye stands beside unconditionally. He said the Netanyahu government’s aim is twofold: to sustain massacres in Palestine while destabilizing the wider region.

“We are facing a terror mentality nourished by chaos and blood, embodied in a state,” he added.

The president urged Muslim nations to match words with concrete actions, including economic pressure and legal steps. “Some countries’ announcements to recognize Palestine are positive,” he said. “But unless backed by sanctions against Israel, these steps will yield little.” He also called for international mechanisms to hold Israeli officials accountable before justice.

Highlighting the need for greater self-sufficiency, Erdoğan underlined defense cooperation. “We must reach a level of self-reliance in critical areas. Türkiye is ready to share its defense industry capabilities with its brothers,” he said, noting that stronger cooperation in the coming decade is essential.

Erdoğan also recalled that Türkiye suspended all trade with Israel a year and a half ago, urging others to follow suit. “Our diplomatic efforts must focus on increasing sanctions. Israel must also be squeezed economically,” he said.

Erdoğan also vowed that Türkiye and its partners would continue the struggle until a sovereign Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital and based on 1967 borders, is established. “In this sacred cause, we cannot accept either genocide or division,” he said.