President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday denounced a recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a phone call with the former U.S. president, who is seeking to retake the White House in the November election.

Erdoğan again condemned Saturday's assassination attempt on the Republican presidential candidate by a gunman at a Pennsylvania rally and described it as an attack on democracy, according to a statement from Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Twenty-year-old suspect Thomas Matthew Crooks had opened fire from a nearby rooftop at the rally. One bullet passed by Trump's right ear, and he was immediately escorted by Secret Service agents.

The Turkish leader conveyed his get-well-soon wishes to the former U.S. leader.

Erdoğan praised the 78-year-old's "courageous response following the incident, noting that his continued schedule without interruption strengthens democracy and reflects the American people's confidence."

Two days after the attack, Trump attended the Republican National Convention.

Trump has seen his poll lead expand since President Joe Biden's dismal debate performance last month threw his party into chaos.

Some Democratic lawmakers in the House of Representatives and Senate have called on Biden to step aside in the race amid concerns about his fitness for the job at age 81 and his standing in opinion polls as the election draws nearer.

Erdoğan highlighted Trump's efforts to reduce polarization and tension in the society, noting his messages for unity after the attack.

Congratulating Trump on his official nomination as the Republican Party's candidate for Nov. 5 election, he expressed hope that the vote would bring prosperity to the American people and Türkiye-U.S. relations.