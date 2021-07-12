President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog late Monday, discussing “high potential for cooperation in the field of energy, tourism and technology,” according to a statement from the presidency.

Erdoğan also told Herzog that the international community expects a “permanent, comprehensive two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of United Nations resolutions,” the statement also added.

“Positive steps will be taken for settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which will also contribute to a positive course for Turkey-Israel relations.”

Recently, Erdoğan hosted his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul's Vahdettin Pavilion.

During a closed-door face-to-face meeting at the pavilion in the Çengelköy quarter of the Asian district of Üsküdar, the leaders discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues, Erdoğan stressed, saying Turkey did not and will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

During Israel's recent attacks on Palestinians, Turkish authorities intensified diplomatic efforts to put an end to Israeli aggression.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with the Palestinians, Turkey has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause on the international stage for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.