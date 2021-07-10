Turkey did not and will not remain silent against the Israeli oppression against the Palestinians, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Saturday, as he underlined that it will not be possible to establish lasting peace and stability in the region as long as Israel's policies continue.

During a closed-door face-to-face meeting at the Vahdettin Pavilion in the Çengelköy quarter of the Asian district of Üsküdar, Erdoğan and his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues, Erdoğan stressed, saying Turkey did not and will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

He also voiced contentment over the positive course of bilateral relations with Palestine.

Following the presidents' meeting, delegations from both countries met for talks also attended by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesperson İbrahim Kalın and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Hakan Fidan.

During Israel's recent attacks on Palestinians, Turkish authorities intensified diplomatic efforts to put an end to Israeli aggression.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with the Palestinians, Turkey has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause on the international stage for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.

Turkish delegation led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (3rd R) and the Palestinian delegation headed by President Mahmoud Abbas (4th L) meet for talks in Istanbul, July 10, 2021. (Turkish Presidency via AA)

Abbas is on a three-day visit to Turkey at Erdoğan’s invitation.

All aspects of relations between Turkey and Palestine will be discussed during his trip, Turkey’s Communications Directorate said in a previous statement on Friday.

Ways to boost bilateral cooperation, the humanitarian situation in Palestine, and the latest developments in the Israel-Palestine conflict will be discussed, the statement said.

Also expected to be on the agenda are efforts for reconciliation between various Palestinian groups, as well as the highly anticipated elections in Palestine, it added.