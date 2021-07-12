President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog late Monday, discussing “high potential for cooperation in the field of energy, tourism and technology,” according to a statement from the presidency.

Erdoğan also told Herzog that the international community expects a “permanent, comprehensive two-state solution to Palestinian-Israeli conflict within the framework of United Nations resolutions,” the statement also added.

“Positive steps will be taken for settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which will also contribute to a positive course for Turkey-Israel relations.”

"We both emphasized that Israeli-Turkish relations are of great importance for security and stability in theMiddle East. We agreed on the continuation of a dialogue in order to improve relations between our countries," Herzog said in a tweet following the call.

Recently, Erdoğan hosted his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas in Istanbul's Vahdettin Pavilion.

During a closed-door face-to-face meeting at the pavilion in the Çengelköy quarter of the Asian district of Üsküdar, the leaders discussed regional developments and steps to strengthen bilateral ties, Turkey's Communications Directorate said.

Peace and stability in the region will not be possible as long as the Israeli occupation continues, Erdoğan stressed, saying Turkey did not and will not remain silent about Israel's atrocities in Palestine.

Relations between Turkey and Israel drastically deteriorated in 2010 following the Israeli naval raid on the Mavi Marmara. The event caused an unprecedented crisis in the decadeslong peaceful Turkish-Israeli relations. Both countries even recalled their diplomatic envoys following the massacre.

In 2013, thanks to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s apology to Turkey and the payment of $20 million (about TL 38 million at the time) in compensation to the Mavi Marmara victims, Turkish-Israeli relations entered a period of normalization.

Turkish officials, however, continue to criticize Israel’s policies targeting Palestinians, including illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

During Israel's recent attacks on Palestinians, Turkish authorities intensified diplomatic efforts to put an end to Israeli aggression.

Known for its unbreakable solidarity with the Palestinians, Turkey has been voicing support for the Palestinian cause on the international stage for decades. Turkish authorities emphasize that the only way to achieve lasting peace and stability in the Middle East is through a fair and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue within the framework of international law and United Nations resolutions.