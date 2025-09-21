Answering reporters’ questions before his departure for New York from Atatürk Airport in Istanbul, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan summed up his busy schedule in the United States where he will attend the United Nations General Assembly.

A platform for leaders of countries big and small, the assembly will give Erdoğan a chance to delve into the causes he champions. Primary among them will be the plight of Palestinians in Gaza and the need for a two-state solution to resolve it, as the Turkish leader reiterated once again on Sunday.

Erdoğan will also be joined by Syria’s post-Assad administration at the U.N. General Assembly, and he pledged to stand with them in their bid to recover the war-torn country.

A key entry on Erdoğan’s itinerary will be his first one-on-one meeting in the United States with his counterpart, Donald Trump. Erdoğan described the U.S. president as a “valuable friend” as he talked to journalists on Sunday and said they would meet on Thursday.