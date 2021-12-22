President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan late Wednesday drew attention to the thawing ties between Turkey and Israel during a meeting with representatives from the Jewish diaspora at the Presidential Complex in the capital Ankara.

"We all have to strive for the peace in the Middle East," he said. "We do not want to see any conflicts in this geography that is home to three Abrahamic religions," Erdoğan added.

The president stressed that Turkey has warned the Israeli government that it must achieve long-lasting peace and stability in the Middle East, adding: "The steps to be taken to solve the Palestine issue will also contribute to Israel's security."

Erdoğan also stated that despite Turkey and Israel's differing views on the Palestine issue, their relationship in other fields like economy, trade and tourism is improving.

"I value our renewed dialogue with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett," he noted.

"I believe that a solution that prioritizes the sensitivities of all religious groups living in Jerusalem can be achieved."

In the meeting, Erdoğan welcomed a delegation from the Turkish Jewish community, the Alliance of Rabbis in Islamic States and Russia's Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar of Russia.

In a tweet, Turkey's Jewish community also thanked the president for his efforts to improve ties with the faithful.

"We thank our President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for accepting us and encouraging the Chachamim (an honorific title given to one well versed in Jewish law) of the Islamic states for a mutual future," the community said in a tweet on its official account.

The representatives also gifted Erdoğan a Hanukkah menorah.

In late November, Erdoğan highlighted the importance of the fight against discrimination as he extended greetings to Turkey’s Jewish community in a statement issued to mark Hanukkah.

“We are taking all steps to ensure that we fulfill our historical responsibility to stand up against all types of discrimination, at a time when intolerance against different beliefs and identities are increasing across the world,” Erdoğan said.

Noting that Turkey has been home to many different cultures for thousands of years, Erdoğan said his administration sees it as a responsibility to stand up against discrimination based on religion, ethnicity and race, and to ensure that all citizens live freely and securely.

Members of the Jewish community in Turkey are mostly descendants of Sephardic Jews that took shelter in the Ottoman Empire after fleeing Spain centuries ago. Their numbers, mainly concentrated in Istanbul nowadays, dwindled due to a pogrom decades ago and migration to Israel. In 2015, the community publicly celebrated Hanukkah for the first time in decades in a ceremony held in Istanbul, where two synagogues were the target of terrorist attacks in 2003.