President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to easing escalating tensions between Iran and the United States and advancing diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war during talks with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the COP31 Leaders Summit in Antalya.

The meeting focused on pressing regional and global challenges, including ongoing conflicts and international efforts to address climate change.

Erdoğan welcomed Türkiye's role as host and president of COP31, saying preparations for the international climate conference had been completed.

He expressed hope that the gathering in Antalya would mark a turning point in efforts to tackle climate-related challenges and strengthen international cooperation.

Addressing mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington, Erdoğan said Türkiye was working closely with regional countries to prevent further escalation and promote solutions through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Turkish president also reiterated Ankara's commitment to ending the Russia-Ukraine war, emphasizing Türkiye's readiness to support a renewed diplomatic process aimed at securing peace.

Erdoğan and Guterres also exchanged views on the latest developments in Gaza, Cyprus and Libya, underscoring the broad range of regional crises on the international agenda.