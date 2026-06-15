President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with António Guterres on Monday to discuss regional and global developments, with the leaders exchanging views on ongoing diplomatic efforts and key international issues, the Presidential Communications Directorate said.

In a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the directorate said Erdoğan told Guterres that Türkiye is working to help establish peace and stability, particularly in Iran, Gaza and the Horn of Africa.

He said the diplomatic opportunity to resolve issues between the U.S. and Iran should be utilized, adding that the international community has responsibilities to prevent the process from being sabotaged.

Earlier on Monday, Erdoğan hailed the agreement between the U.S. and Iran as an important step toward achieving peace and stability in the region.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Sunday that an agreement with Iran had been finalized and said he was authorizing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz and the removal of a U.S. naval blockade.

The Pakistani premier also announced early Monday that the U.S. and Iran have reached a peace agreement following intensive negotiations, with both sides declaring an immediate and permanent end to military operations across all fronts, including in Lebanon.

Both Washington and Tehran later confirmed the announcement.

Pakistan has been mediating between the two sides since securing a cease-fire on April 8, weeks after the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

Erdoğan also said that the effective continuation of the U.N. missions’ activities in Syria is important and that Türkiye will continue to provide the necessary support in this regard.

The latest developments on the island of Cyprus, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon, were also discussed during the call, the directorate said.