President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan hailed Israel and Palestine reducing tensions in a phone call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Friday.

Erdoğan condemned the terrorist attacks that took place in several Israeli cities in the past few days and offered his condolences for those who lost their lives.

The president further underlined the need to allow Palestinians to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque during the month of Ramadan. He reiterated his call for Israeli authorities to allow Al-Aqsa Mosque to open 24 hours in the last 10 days of Ramadan for worship and close the site for non-Muslims.

The two leaders further discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues.

Erdoğan indicated that the momentum in bilateral ties that came with the visit of Herzog to Turkey, must be preserved and that the two countries’ cooperation on energy would be to the benefit of both countries.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog last month visited Turkey and met with President Erdoğan. Describing Herzog's visit as a "new turning point" in relations, Erdoğan said: "Our common goal with Israel is to revive the political dialogue between our countries based on common interests, respect for mutual sensitivities."

Herzog, for his part, said the aim is to lay foundations for the development of friendly relations between Turkey, Israel and the peoples of the two countries.

"Israel and Turkey can and should engage in a cooperation that will impact this region we all call home," Herzog said.

The two countries also plan to cooperate in the field of energy in the Eastern Mediterranean.