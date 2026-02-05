Speaking ahead of potential US-Iran talks expected to take place on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that they did not want a new war in the region. Erdoğan stated that having two sides on negotiations table was important and urged dialogue to resolve the crisis between two countries.

Also commenting on situation in Gaza, Erdoğan highlighted Türkiye’s efficient role for establishing peace and stability in the Palestinian enclave and for “proper execution of Gaza Peace Plan.” He also called the international community to exert pressure on Israel for adherence to the cease-fire.

On Syria, Erdoğan said Ankara endorsed a strong, integrated Syria and “embraced all Syrians, be them Arabs, Kurds, Turkmens and Nusairis.” The president was speaking to journalists on his way to Türkiye from Egypt where he embarked on an official visit on Wednesday, one day after a visit to Saudi Arabia.

